Sensex, Nifty Tumble On Weak Global Cues

May 13, 2024 — 12:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were sharply lower on Monday, mirroring weak cues from other Asian markets after reports suggested that the Biden administration plans to raise tariffs on some goods from China.

Devastation in Gaza continued, and a survey showed U.S. short-term inflation expectations picked up in May, further weighing on sentiment.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 712 points, or 1 percent, to 71,952 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 205 points, or 0.9 percent, at 21,850.

Tata Motors slumped 8 percent despite more than tripling its Q4 net profit.

Union Bank of India plunged 7 percent after reporting 19 percent growth in quarterly profit.

Vedanta fell 2.5 percent as it acquired 46.57 per cent more stake in Japanese display major AvanStrate Inc for $78.3 million.

BPCL, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp and ONGC lost 2-3 percent.

JK Cement added 1.6 percent after Q4 net profit doubled on a yearly basis.

BEML soared almost 5 percent after posting a strong performance in Q4.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
