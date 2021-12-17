Sensex, Nifty Tumble On Rate Hike Worries

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell sharply on Friday, as the prospect of higher interest rates coupled with surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant globally added to uncertainty about the economic outlook.

Heavyweight Reliance Industries and financials led losses while IT stocks gained ground amid a declining rupee and on the back of earnings beat together with revised growth guidance by Accenture.

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex hit an intraday low of 56,951 before eventually settling down 889.40 points, or 1.54 percent, at 57,011.74 amid relentless selling by foreign portfolio investors after the big event of Fed policy meeting.

The broader NSE Nifty index slumped to a low of 16,966 before finally settling at 16,985.20, down 263.20 points, or 1.53 percent, from its previous close.

Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ONGC, Tata Motors and IndusInd Bank fell 3-5 percent in the Nifty pack, while Infosys climbed 2.9 percent and Wipro soared 4.7 percent. Market heavyweight Reliance Industries gave up 2.5 percent.

