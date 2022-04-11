Sensex, Nifty Tumble On Interest-rate Concerns

(RTTNews) - Indian shares tumbled on Monday as firmer Treasury yields, lingering worries over the economic costs of war in Ukraine and a worsening coronavirus outbreak in Shanghai dented investors' appetite for riskier assets.

As inflation worries mount, market participants looked ahead to the ECB meeting and the release of U.S. inflation data this week for additional clues about the outlook for monetary policy.

Closer home, benchmark 10-year bond yield spiked to its highest level in nearly three years today, raising expectations of faster rate hikes by the RBI in months ahead.

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 482.61 points, or 0.81 percent at 58,964.57, while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 109.40 points, or 0.62 percent, to close at 17,674.95.

IT stocks led losses, with Wipro, Infosys and HCL Technologies losing 2-3 percent.

TCS rose about 0.4 percent ahead of its earnings release later in the day.

JSW Steel, Apollo Hospitals, Cipla, Adani Ports and Grasim climbed 1-3 percent.

