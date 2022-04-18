Sensex, Nifty Tumble On Inflation Worries

(RTTNews) - Indian stocks nosedived on Monday as traders returned to their desks after a four-day holiday weekend.

Investor sentiment was dented by the continuing Russia-Ukraine war, inflation worries, rising Covid-19 cases as well as fresh signs of slowing growth in China.

Rising oil and natural gas prices stoked worries about inflation. India's WPI inflation accelerated to record 14.55 percent year-on-year in March, data showed earlier today - adding to concerns surrounding rate hikes and slower growth.

As the Russia-Ukraine war continued for day 54 on Sunday, there have also been concerns over the European Union embargo on Russian gas, and some sanctions on Russian crude in the next set of EU sanctions.

China's Q1 GDP data topped forecasts but economic growth remained below this year's official target amidst a surge in COVID-19 cases which prompted top business hubs like Shanghai to enforce prolonged lockdowns.

The economy slowed sharply in March, with major indicators showing slower increases. Retail sales growth turned negative due to the COVID outbreak in many cities.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex plunged 1,172.19 points, or 2.01 percent, to settle at 57,166.74, after having hit as low as 56,842.39 earlier in the day.

The broader NSE Nifty index hit an intraday low of 17,067.85 before finishing at 17,173.65, down 302 points, or 1.73 percent, from its previous close.

Disappointment over quarterly earnings weighed, with HDFC Bank and Infosys falling 4.6 percent and 7.2 percent, respectively after declaring their quarterly results. Apollo Hospitals, Tech Mahindra and HDFC dropped 4-5 percent.

NTPC topped the gainers list to surge as much as 6.4 percent on heavy volumes, while Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, HDFC Life and SBI Life rose 1-2 percent.

