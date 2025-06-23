Markets

Sensex, Nifty Tumble As Geopolitical Tensions Weigh

June 23, 2025 — 12:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were sharply lower in early trade on Monday after the U.S. bombed thee nuclear sites in Iran, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex fell 821 points, or nearly 1 percent, to 81,586 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 252 points, or 1.0 percent, at 24,859.

Among the prominent decliners, TCS, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys all were down around 2 percent.

Tata Motors fell 1.3 percent after announcing plans to push harder in the electric vehicle (EV) space.

Zen Technologies rallied 2.7 percent after it announced plans to acquire a majority stake in TISA Aerospace.

BEL added 1.4 percent on saying it has secured new orders worth Rs 585 crore since June 5.

NLC India rose 1.2 percent on winning a Letter of Award (LoA) from Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation (TNGECL).

Waaree Renewable Technologies edged up slightly on receiving an additional order worth Rs 246.92 crore under an existing contract for EPC works.

HAL gained 0.6 percent after it won the rights to manufacture the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).

