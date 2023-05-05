News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Tumble As Financials Drag; HDFC Twins Suffer Heavy Losses

May 05, 2023 — 06:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell sharply on Friday, with banks and financials among top drags.

Weak global cues weighed on sentiment as U.S. bank contagion fears resurfaced and investors awaited the all-important U.S. jobs data due tonight that could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session down 694.96 points, or 1.13 percent, at 61,054.29 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled down 186.80 points, or 1.02 percent, at 18,069.

HDFC twins came under selling pressure, with HDFC Bank falling 5.8 percent and HDFC losing 5.6 percent amid indications that the merged entity will have a lower weight in the MSCI index.

IndusInd Bank followed suit with a 4.6 percent loss, while metal stocks such as Tata Steel and Hindalco fell over 2 percent each after a survey showed activity in China's services sector expanded at a slower-than-expected pace in April.

On the positive side, Apollo Hospital Enterprises, Nestle India, UltraTech, Maruti Suzuki India and Titan Company shares rose 1-2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.