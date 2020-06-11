Sensex, Nifty Tumble Amid Global Selloff

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell sharply on Thursday amid a global sell-off, as a downbeat economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve as well as fears of a second wave of Covid-19 infections in the United States dented investors' appetite for riskier assets.

The Fed projected a sharp contraction for the U.S. economy this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and warned of a "long road" to recovery.

Texas on Wednesday reported 2,504 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day total since the pandemic emerged, raising alarms and bringing challenges for residents and the economy.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 708.68 points, or 2.07 percent, to 33,538.37, while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 9,902, down 214.15 points, or 2.12 percent, from its previous close.

Telecom stocks succumbed to heavy selling pressure, with Infatel losing as much as 9 percent, as investors reacted to the Supreme Court's observations on the adjusted gross revenue issue. Bharti Airtel gave up 2.8 percent and Vodafone Idea slumped 13.4 percent.

GNFC rallied 3.2 percent after the apex court asked department of telecommunications to withdraw its demands of payments from public sector enterprises.

Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, SBI and Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell 5-7 percent in the Nifty pack, while IndusInd Bank surged 4.3 percent to extend recent gains.

