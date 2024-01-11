Sensex, Nifty Trade Higher With IT Stocks In Focus

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded higher on Friday as investors digested key earnings and awaited IIP and CPI data later in the day for clues to RBI's upcoming interest-rate decisions.

Global cues remain mixed following cautious comments from Fed officials after the release of hotter-than-expected U.S. consumer price inflation data.

Investors also watched oil price movements closely after U.K. allowed military action in Yemen.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 396 points, or 0.6 percent, at 72,129 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 110 points, or half a percent, at 21,756.

Infosys jumped 7 percent after reporting better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter of FY24.

TCS rallied 4 percent after reporting a marginal rise in consolidated net profit for the December quarter.

Wipro surged over 4 percent and HCL Technologies climbed 3 percent ahead of their earnings results later in the day.

IRCTC rose 1.3 percent, IRFC soared almost 5 percent and RVNL added 2.3 percent on expectations that they will benefit from the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

UltraTech Cement fell about 1 percent on news it will buy a 26 percent stake in Amplus Ages.

HG Infra jumped 3.5 percent after it was declared L-1 bidder for a project worth Rs 716 crore by Central Railway.

