Sensex, Nifty Trade Higher; Reliance Shares Up Over 2%

March 27, 2024 — 12:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded higher on Wednesday, though a cautious undertone prevailed ahead of the F&O expiry, the release of U.S. and European inflation readings, and the Good Friday holiday.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 367 points, or half a percent, at 72,837 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 105 points, or half a percent, at 22,109.

Adani Ports advanced 1.6 percent after acquiring Gopalpur Port in Odisha. Reliance Industries jumped 2.2 percent as Goldman Sachs raised its target price on the stock.

CDSL fell about 2 percent after one crore shares or 9.6 percent of the total equity of the company changed hands in a block deal on the BSE.

Sanofi India added 2 percent after it inked a distribution pact with Cipla for CNS products. Cipla shares were marginally lower.

APL Apollo Tubes declined 1.1 percent after acquiring a 54 percent stake in KML.

