Sensex, Nifty Trade Higher In Early Trade; Financials Underperform

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving higher on Tuesday, as other Asian markets pared early losses after the release of better-than-expected Chinese Q4 and FY22 GDP data.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 281 points, or half a percent, to 60,374 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 75 points, or 0.4 percent, at 17,970.

Among the prominent gainers, NTPC, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies and Hindustan Unilever rallied 1-2 percent.

Financials declined, with IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance falling around 1 percent. Siemens rose over 1 percent after signing a Rs. 26,000 crore contract with Indian Railways.

V-Mart declined 1.5 percent. A fire accident took place at one of the company's store located in Uttar Pradesh.

ONGC was little changed after the government cut windfall tax on crude.

PNB Housing Finance edged up slightly on fund raising reports.

JSW Ispat Special Products gained 0.6 percent despite widening its quarterly consolidated net loss.

Vikas Ecotech jumped 3 percent as it announced a collaboration with King Khalid University, Saudi Arabia.

India Pesticides rallied 2 percent after successfully commissioning Herbicide Technical at its Sandila plant.

Delta Corp, ICICI Lombard and ICICI Prudential were moving lower ahead of their earnings results due later in the day.

