Markets

Sensex, Nifty Trade Higher In Early Trade; Financials Underperform

January 16, 2023 — 11:20 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving higher on Tuesday, as other Asian markets pared early losses after the release of better-than-expected Chinese Q4 and FY22 GDP data.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 281 points, or half a percent, to 60,374 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 75 points, or 0.4 percent, at 17,970.

Among the prominent gainers, NTPC, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies and Hindustan Unilever rallied 1-2 percent.

Financials declined, with IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance falling around 1 percent. Siemens rose over 1 percent after signing a Rs. 26,000 crore contract with Indian Railways.

V-Mart declined 1.5 percent. A fire accident took place at one of the company's store located in Uttar Pradesh.

ONGC was little changed after the government cut windfall tax on crude.

PNB Housing Finance edged up slightly on fund raising reports.

JSW Ispat Special Products gained 0.6 percent despite widening its quarterly consolidated net loss.

Vikas Ecotech jumped 3 percent as it announced a collaboration with King Khalid University, Saudi Arabia.

India Pesticides rallied 2 percent after successfully commissioning Herbicide Technical at its Sandila plant.

Delta Corp, ICICI Lombard and ICICI Prudential were moving lower ahead of their earnings results due later in the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.