Sensex, Nifty Trade Higher Ahead Of RBI Rate Decision

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad higher in early trade on Friday as investor optimism over tumbling oil prices outweighed muted global cues.

Traders looked ahead to the release of September U.S. employment report later in the day for clues on the economic and rate outlook.

Market participants also await the RBI's MPC rate decision later in the day, with the central bank expected to pause the repo rate for the fourth-consecutive policy meeting.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 182 points, or 0.3 percent, at 65,814 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 58 points, or 0.3 percent, at 19,603.

Bajaj Finance rose 1.4 percent after it announced a Rs. 10,000-crore fund raising plan.

Group firm Bajaj FinServ climbed 2.5 percent while Tata Consumer Products, Titan Company, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and ITC all rose over 1 percent. InterGlobe Aviation rallied 2.2 percent after introducing a fuel charge on domestic and international routes.

Kalyan Jewelers jumped 4.2 percent to extend gains for a second straight session after releasing its Q2 update.

Vodafone Idea fell nearly 3 percent to extend losses for a third day running after the Department of Telecom disposed off the company's representation with respect to a license fee demand worth Rs 3,273 crore.

PB Fintech dropped half a percent on news that SoftBank Group is set to sell a 2.54 percent stake in the company via a block deal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.