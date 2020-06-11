Sensex, Nifty To See Gap-down Opening

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may succumb to heavy selling pressure on Friday after fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections sent markets worldwide into freefall.

Meanwhile, with 298,283 cases, India has overtaken United Kingdom to be the fourth-most-affected country.

Economic recovery could be delayed till next financial year, India's Chief Economic Advisor Subramanian has said without giving any estimates about the level of contraction in 2020-21.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty tumbled over 2 percent on Thursday while the rupee dropped 20 paise to close at 75.79 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian stocks slumped this morning, with benchmark indexes in South Korea, Japan, New Zealand and Australia falling around 2 percent, tracking overnight sell-off in U.S. stocks.

Gold held steady while the dollar rose on safe-haven demand. Oil extended losses after falling about 8 percent overnight.

U.S. stocks nosedived overnight to suffer their worst sell-off since March as the Fed's dour economic projections and resurgence in coronavirus cases put investors in risk-off mode.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 6.9 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plummeted 5.3 percent and the S&P 500 tumbled 5.9 percent.

European markets plunged the most in more than two months on Thursday after reports suggested that a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic could be taking hold in several U.S. states.

The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 4.1 percent. The German DAX lost 4.5 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 4.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up 4 percent.

