Sensex, Nifty Tad Lower In Early Trade; Metal Stocks Shine

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly lower in early trade on Thursday, tracking mixed global cues after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said during a second day of congressional testimony that policymakers hadn't yet made up their minds on the size of the interest-rate increase later this month.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was down 146 points, or 0.2 percent, at 60,201 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 27 points, or 0.2 percent, at 17,727.

Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, SBI Life and ITC all fell around 1 percent in the Nifty pack, while Axis Bank, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise climbed 1-3 percent.

SeQuent Scientific soared 13 percent after it terminated the share purchase agreement to acquire 100 percent shareholding in Tineta Pharma.

Gokaldas Exports tumbled 3.5 percent after a block deal.

Alembic Pharma was little changed despite receiving the U.S. FDA approval for Brexpiprazole tablets.

