Sensex, Nifty Tad Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad lower on Monday, tracking weakness across Asia as upbeat U.S. and Canadian jobs data supported the notion of earlier rate hikes.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 173 points, or 0.3 percent, to 59,894, giving up early gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 40 points, or 0.2 percent, at 17,876.

Reliance Industries dropped 1.2 percent. The company clarified that Mukesh Ambani and family have no plans of relocating to London.

IndusInd Bank plunged more than 10 percent. The private sector lender said it disbursed 84000 loans without client approval due to a technical glitch which has since been corrected.

Divis Laboratories plummeted 8 percent despite reporting a 17 percent rise in Q2 net profit.

Tata Motors advanced 1.6 percent. JLR said it expects the semiconductor shortage situation to gradually improve in the second part of the current financial year.

Titan, Shree Cement, UltraTech, Grasim and Eicher Motors were up 2-3 percent.

