Sensex, Nifty Tad Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad lower in cautious trade on Tuesday as worries about surging Covid-19 cases in the U.S. and Europe eclipsed hopes for a vaccine-fueled economic recovery.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 224 points, or half a percent, to 46,029 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 53 points, or 0.4 percent, at 13,504.

Kotak Mahindra Bank edged down slightly after the RBI approved the re-appointment of Uday Kotak as MD of the bank for a further period of three years.

DHFL lost 5 percent after Oaktree Capital emerged as the highest bidder for the crisis-ridden non-banking finance company.

Bank of Maharashtra gained 0.7 percent after raising over Rs. 200 crore through bonds.

Tata Steel tumbled 4 percent after raising its indirect shareholding in Tata Steel Minerals Canada.

NMDC declined 2 percent on share buyback news.

