Sensex, Nifty Tad Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad lower on Thursday amid weak global cues and ahead of the weekly options expiry.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 97 points, or 0.2 percent, to 59,911 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 39 points, or 0.2 percent, at 17,859.

Automakers fell on profit taking after recent strong gains. Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors dropped 1-2 percent.

Vedanta fell nearly 3 percent after announcing it is considering restructuring the mining behemoth.

ITC climbed 1.1 percent on reports that the company is likely to spin off and list its wholly-owned software services business in the coming months. ITC Infotech shares were up 0.7 percent.

Zomato advanced 1.6 percent after dissolving its subsidiary, Zomato U.K.

Cadila Healthcare dropped half a percent. The company said it has received final approval from the U.S. FDA for Nelarabine injection used to treat certain types of Leukemia and Lymphoma.

PNB Housing Finance was down about half a percent. The Securities Appellate Tribunal has allowed the company to withdraw its appeal in the matter related to the Rs 4,000 crore Carlyle deal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.