Sensex, Nifty Tad Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad high on Wednesday as investors weighed weak U.S. data as well as concerns about a new faster-spreading variant of the coronavirus against hopes of further U.S. fiscal stimulus.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 96 points, or 0.2 percent, to 46,103 in early trade, with IT stocks leading the surge for the second day running. The broader NSE Nifty index was up 0.3 percent at 13,500.

Infosys rallied 2 percent after announcing a long-term strategic partnership with Daimler.

Wipro jumped 3.2 percent. The company said its Rs 9,500-crore share buyback program will commence on December 29.

Bajaj Auto rose half a percent on news it would set up a Rs. 650-crore manufacturing plant in Maharashtra.

State-run Shipping Corp. of India gained 1 percent as the government invited bids to sell majority stake in the company.

