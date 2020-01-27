Sensex, Nifty Tad Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Tuesday as a slew of upbeat earnings updates and falling oil prices helped offset negative cues from global markets on concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 162 points, or 0.40 percent, to 41,317, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 39 points, or 0.32 percent, at 12,158.

Mortgage lender HDFC rallied 3 percent after its quarterly profit jumped nearly four times on the back of fair value gain from the merger of Gruh Finance with Bandhan Bank.

IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation edged up slightly after reporting over twofold jump in profit for the December quarter on higher revenue.

Maruti Suzuki India gained around 1 percent after increasing prices of select models. Tata Steel shed 0.6 percent despite news that its Dutch factory was exempted from new U.S. tariffs.

Dewan Housing Finance Corp tumbled 3.5 percent on news it has withdrawn a resolution plan it had submitted to lenders and other institutional creditors in September 2019.

