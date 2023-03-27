Markets

Sensex, Nifty Tad Higher In Early Trade

March 27, 2023 — 12:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Monday despite mixed cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 188 points, or 0.3 percent, at 57.715 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 66 points, or 0.4 percent, at 17,010.

Power Grid Corp, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, ONGC, Hindalco and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise jumped 1-3 percent while Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Enterprises and SBI Life were seeing modest losses.

Zydus Lifesciences gained about 1 percent despite news it is recalling over 55,000 bottles of a generic drug in the United States.

FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa) tumbled 2.4 percent on reports that five key executives have quit the company.

Sun Pharma rose 0.7 percent after it signed an agreement to acquire a 60 percent stake in Vivaldis Health and Foods for Rs. 143 crore.

Bharat Electronics added 1 percent on securing new orders worth Rs. 4,300 crore from the Indian Army and Indian Navy. Emami climbed 1.1 percent on share buyback news.

