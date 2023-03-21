Sensex, Nifty Tad Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad higher in early trade on Tuesday as fears of a banking crisis eased, and investors awaited the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 105 points, or 0.2 percent, at 57,733 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 38 points, or 0.2 percent, at 17,027.

Reliance Industries added 1.5 percent after the Centre cut the windfall tax on the locally produced crude oil to Rs. 3,500 per ton.

Bharti Airtel rose 1.4 percent after rolling out new family plans.

Titan Company, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Life rose 1-2 percent.

PVR rallied 2.2 percent. Private equity firm Warburg Pincus divested a 2.49 percent stake in the multiplex-chain company PVR for Rs 380 crore through open market. J Kumar Infra jumped 2.7 percent on bagging a Bengaluru Metro order.

Sterling & Wilson soared nearly 6 percent after it emerged as the lowest bidder for a Rs 2,100 crore project.

Rail Vikas Nigam gained 1.4 percent after forming a joint venture with Jakson Green for clean energy EPC projects globally.

Adani Enterprises edged up slightly. The Group clarified that financial closure of the Green PVC project of its Mundra Petrochemicals Limited is pending with financial institutions and hence the procurement of major equipment and construction activities at the site have been put on hold.

