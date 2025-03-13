Sensex, Nifty Tad Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Thursday as tamer-than-expected U.S. CPI data led to some optimism about the Federal Reserve resuming interest rate cuts in the near future.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was up 190 points, or 0.2 percent, at 74,219 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 47 points, or 0.2 percent, to 22,517.

Among the top gainers, Adani Enterprises, SBI, Tata Steel and ONGC rose 1-2 percent. MTNL jumped 14 percent on news that it has earned 2,134.61 crore from the monetization of land and building assets.

Bharat Electronics rallied 2.4 percent on winning a Rs 2,463 crore contract from the Ministry of Defence to supply and service Ashwini radars for the Indian Air Force.

Alkem Laboratories was marginally higher after launching a generic diabetes drug.

IndusInd Bank shares were down 2.3 percent and Shriram Finance fell 1.3 percent.

Ola Electric Mobility shares were down about 1 percent. The company said it expects auto business to breakeven by the next quarter.

Power Finance Corporation dropped 1 percent after its board approved Rs 1,40,000 crore borrowing plan for 2025-26.

