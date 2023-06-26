Sensex, Nifty Tad Higher Despite Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad higher on Monday despite weak cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 73 points, or 0.1 percent, at 63,052 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up33 points, or 0.2 percent, at 18,698.

Tata Consumer Products topped the gainers list to rally almost 3 percent while Hero Moto Corp, UPL and Cipla rose 1-2 percent.

Adani Enterprises climbed 1.2 percent and Adani Ports added 0.6 percent after the Adani Group said it aims to generate Rs 90,000 crore in Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in the next two-three years.

Metal and IT stocks were moving lower on concerns about an impending recession in the U.S. and Europe.

Coal India edged down slightly after its executives threated to go on a strike over pay conflict.

Vodafone Idea fell 1.3 percent despite reports it is in advanced talks with vendors for %G rollout.

REC rose half a percent on news it would extend financial assistance of Rs. 3,045 crore to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

