Sensex, Nifty Tad Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Wednesday, tracking gains elsewhere across other Asian markets after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is no longer pressing for NATO membership for the country.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex edged up 271 points, or half a percent, to 53,695 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 84 points, or half a percent, at 16,097.

InterGlobe Aviation soared 7 percent and SpiceJet surged 5.2 percent on news that commercial international flight services will resume from Marcy 27 after a gap of two years.

Adani Ports rallied nearly 2 percent. Indian Oil Corp. is adding new oil tanks at Adani's Mundra port for expansion.

Infosys advanced 1.6 percent. The IT major and Dow Jones have announced expanded collaboration to develop new human-centered digital experiences.

Sun Pharma rose 1.3 percent. Its subsidiary Taro Pharmaceuticals USA Inc has completed the acquisition of subsidiary companies of Galderma.

Tata Consultancy Services gained 0.7 percent after it set an ambitious milestone to achieve $50 billion in revenues by 2030.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.