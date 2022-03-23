Sensex, Nifty Surrender Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end modestly lower on Wednesday as crude prices climbed in volatile trade amid expectations for more sanctions on Moscow in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Investors also awaited speeches by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other Fed officials for clues on the U.S. rate outlook.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 304.48 points, or 0.53 percent, at 57,684.82, dragged down by automobile and financial stocks. The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 69.85 points, or 0.40 percent, to 17,245.65.

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank fell 2.6 percent after the private sector lender acquired 7.84 percent stake in Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) for Rs 10 crore.

Sun Pharma, Britannia Industries, Bharti Airtel and HDFC all fell around 2 percent. Metal stocks moved higher as metal prices rose on concerns about supply shortages. Hindalco advanced 2.5 percent and Tata Steel added 2 percent.

Adani Power jumped more than 5 percent as its board approved an amalgamation scheme for the merger of its six wholly owned subsidiaries with itself.

Hero MotoCorp declined 1.2 percent on reports that the Income Tax Department has conducted search operations at properties and offices linked to Chairman Pawan Munjal and other top executives of the company.

