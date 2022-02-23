Sensex, Nifty Surrender Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares surrendered early gains to end slightly lower on Wednesday, extending losses for the sixth consecutive session. Traders exercised caution on the eve of Thursday's monthly F&O expiry.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex hit an intraday high of 57,733 before giving up all gains to end the session down 68.62 points, or 0.12 percent, at 57,232.06.

The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 28.95 points, or 0.17 percent, to 17,063.25 as investors continued to monitor oil price movements and assess developments around Ukraine.

JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Hero MotoCorp and ONGC fell 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while Titan Company and Kotak Mahindra Bank both rose about 2 percent.

