Sensex, Nifty Surge On US Tariff Reprieve

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a buoyant note Tuesday following a surprise U.S. tariff exemption of smartphones and computers, as well as other devices and components.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 1,524 points, or over 2 percent, at 76,681 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 450 points, or 2 percent, at 23,279.

Tata Power Company rallied 3 percent after its subsidiary bagged a Rs. 4,500 crore order from NTPC.

Indian Hotels Company surged 3.1 percent after an announcement that it is expanding its footprint to 380 hotels in FY25.

HCL Technologies advanced 1.6 percent after integrating NVIDIA AI Enterprise with its GenAI-led service transformation platform, AI Force, and NVIDIA Omniverse with its physical AI solution, SmartTwin.

Zydus Lifesciences rose 1.3 percent on receiving final approval from the U.S.FDA to manufacture Jaythari (Deflazacort) tablets.

IRCON soared 4 percent on bagging a work order worth Rs 127.8 crore from Northwestern Railway.

Ashoka Buildcon jumped nearly 5 percent after it emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 568.86 crore awarded by Central Railway.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) also gained 5 percent on winning a residential project worth Rs 396.5 crore in Uttar Pradesh from Godrej Properties.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.