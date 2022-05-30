Sensex, Nifty Surge Amid Global Rally; IT Stocks Lead Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares followed global peers higher on Monday, as Beijing and Shanghai eased COVID restrictions and softer U.S. inflation data helped raise expectations that the Federal Reserve will be able to ease the pace of tightening later this year.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 887 points, or 1.6 percent, at 55,772 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 250 points, or 1.5 percent, at 16,602.

Among the top gainers, UltraTech, UPL, HCL Technologies, Adani Ports and Titan Company all rose around 3 percent. Infosys, TCS and Wipro climbed 2-3 percent. JSW Steel lost 2 percent after it earmarked Rs. 20,000 crore for capex in FY23.

United Spirits jumped nearly 4 percent after its board approved the sale and franchising of selected brands to Singapore headquartered Inbrew Beverages for a total cash consideration of Rs 820 crore.

ITC rose half a percent after it acquired a 10.07 per cent stake in Blupin Technologies Pvt Ltd, the company behind direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand, Mylo.

State-owned oil explorer ONGC was little changed as it reported 10 percent rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

Mahindra & Mahindra rose over 1 percent after reporting a five-fold jump in standalone profit in its fourth quarter.

