Sensex, Nifty Subdued In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were subdued on Tuesday as investors locked in some profits after recent gains, driven by optimism over easing global trade tensions and expectations of corporate earnings rebound.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 90 points, or 0.10 percent, at 84,690 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index dipped 35 points, or 0.10 percent, to 25,930.

TVS Motor gained 1 percent ahead of its earnings release.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rallied 2.2 percent on reporting a 28 percent year-on-year rise in Q2 net profit.

Indus Towers jumped 3 percent despite reporting a 17 percent fall in quarterly net profit.

Adani Ports rose about 1 percent after it committed to invest Rs. 42,500 crore in the Dighi Port project located along Maharashtra's coastal Konkan region.

