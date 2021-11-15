Sensex, Nifty Subdued In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly lower on Tuesday despite positive cues from global markets as a virtual summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden got underway.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 85 points, or 0.1 percent, to 60,633 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 25 points, or 0.1 percent, at 18,085.

Financials led losses, with HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank losing over 1 percent each.

Ashok Leyland fell about 1 percent on reports the commercial vehicle maker is scouting for investments in its electric vehicle business.

Among the gainers, Maruti Suzuki India, Larsen & Toubro, Coal India, Adani Port and Tata Motors all were up over 1 percent.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories was little changed after saying it was open to making a new COVID-19 pill from Pfizer.

Apollo Tyres edged up slightly on the price hike buzz.

Macrotech Developers advanced 1.6 percent after it launched a share sale to raise Rs. 3,000 crore- 4,000 crore from institutional investors.

IRCTC rallied 2.3 percent after it tied up with the Sattvik Council of India to get certified in the process of cooking, transportation and storage of vegetarian food especially on board trains to religious sites.

Bharti Airtel gained about half a percent after it partnered with U.S.-based Mavenir for 5G field trials in the mmWave and mid-band at Chandigarh tri-city.

