Sensex, Nifty Subdued In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were subdued in early trade on Tuesday as the U.S. reinstated tariffs on Argentina and Brazil and threatened even harsher penalties on dozens of popular French products.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. legislation backing protesters in Hong Kong did not make trade negotiations with China easier.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slid 20 points to 40,782, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 14 points at 12,034.

Bajaj Finance rose half a percent after it moved the SAT challenging SEBI's decision on restoring Karvy's pledged securities to its clients.

RBL Bank edged down slightly on fund raising reports.

Sun Pharma was little changed on receiving partial relief from a U.S. court in a litigation on generic drugs.

Axis Bank shed 0.8 percent after it launched a platform to cater to high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals.

Tata Motors gained 1 percent on bagging orders for over 2,300 buses from state transport undertakings.

Yes Bank advanced 0.7 percent after filing an insolvency petition against Jaypee Healthcare before the Allahabad bench of NCLT.

Bharti Airtel dropped 1 percent after rising earlier in the day as global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley raised its target price on the stock.

