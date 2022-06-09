Markets

Sensex, Nifty Subdued In Early Trade

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving lower in early trade on Thursday due to inflation concerns and amid the expiration of weekly F&O contracts.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 110 points, or 0.2 percent, at 54,782, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 22 points, or 0.1 percent, at 16,334.

BPCL, SBI, Grasim, Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel dropped 1-2 percent while ONGC rallied 2.2 percent to extend recent gains as Brent crude oil prices rose above $123 a barrel to hit a 13-week high.

Cipla, Coal India, Bajaj Auto and Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 1-2 percent.

Wipro was little changed. The IT services firm has agreed to work with Brazilian company Petrobras to advance its digital journey.

YES Bank slipped half a percent despite news that it is exiting the reconstruction scheme and forming an alternate board.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals rose slightly on fund raising reports.

TTI Enterprise jumped 5 percent on stock split news.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular