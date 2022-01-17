Sensex, Nifty Subdued In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad lower on Tuesday amid mixed global cues, as traders weighed the outlook for economic recovery and monetary policy against the threat posed by a fresh coronavirus wave in the United States.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 105 points, or 0.2 percent, to 61,203 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 56 points, or 0.3 percent, at 18,252.

UPL, Grasim, UltraTech, Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki India dropped 2-3 percent, while energy stocks such as ONGC, IOC and BPCL were up between half a percent and 1.2 percent after Brent oil prices hit their highest level in more than seven years on supply concerns.

Tech Mahindra was marginally higher after it acquired European IT firm Com Tec Co IT Ltd. for €310 million.

Tata Motors fell about 1 percent after announcing the launch of the Safari Dark Edition.

NTPC was little changed on news it will raise $750 million in foreign currency loans.

HFCL plunged 7 percent after reporting lower revenue and profit in the December quarter.

Prestige Estates jumped 5.6 percent after the property developer reported over two-fold jump in sales bookings at for the December quarter.

