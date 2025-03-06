News & Insights

Sensex, Nifty Subdued In Early Trade On Weak Wall Street Cues

March 06, 2025 — 11:34 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were subdued on Friday after U.S. stocks fell sharply overnight, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq officially entering into correction territory on tariff worries and renewed concerns about spending on artificial intelligence.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was down 60 points at 74,279 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index slid 15 points to 22,529.

BPCL, NTPC, Shriram Finance, Infosys and IndusInd Bank fell 1-2 percent while Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and HDFC Life all rose around 2 percent.

RITES surged 4 percent, RVNL gained 1.6 percent, Bharat Electronics rose 1.7 percent and Kalpataru Projects jumped more than 5 percent after winning new orders.

