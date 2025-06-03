Sensex, Nifty Subdued In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were subdued on Tuesday, extending losses for a third straight session amid rising geopolitical and trade tensions.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dipped 250 points, or 0.3 percent, to 81,125 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 73 points, or 0.3 percent, at 24,643.

Among the prominent decliners, Maruti Suzuki India, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance and Larsen & Toubro all fell around 1 percent.

Biocon rose about 1 percent after receiving approval for its diabetes drug Liraglutide in India.

Jindal Stainless advanced 1.4 percent after acquiring a 33.64 percent equity stake in a special purpose vehicle (SPV).

Torrent Power gained 1.4 percent as it signed a long-term sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with BP Singapore Pte, a subsidiary of global energy major BP Plc.

Frontier Springs jumped 6.7 percent on securing orders worth Rs 93 crore from the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala and the Modern Coach Factory in Raebareli.

NTPC Green Energy added half a percent as it signed a pact with Honeywell to explore the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in India.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.