Sensex, Nifty Subdued In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were subdued on Thursday amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan and concerns about the outlook for the global economy.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 75 points, or 0.1 percent, at 80,673 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 33 points, or 0.1 percent, at 24,380.

Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints and Titan Company were little changed ahead of their quarterly earnings results due today.

HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki India and ITC all were down around 1 percent.

Kfin Technologies rose 1.3 percent after reports that General Atlantic PE is looking to offload nearly 6 percent stake in the company through block deals.

Coal India gained nearly 2 percent on reporting a 12 percent in its Q4 consolidated net profit.

Nazara Technologies advanced 1.5 percent after it received approval from NCLT for acquisition of Smaaash Entertainment.

Dabur dropped 1.4 percent on muted Q4 results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.