Sensex, Nifty Subdued In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were subdued on Wednesday after recent string of strong gains.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex slipped 88 points, or 0.1 percent, to 77,929 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 27 points, or 0.1 percent, at 23,641.

Maruti Suzuki fell about 1 percent after saying it has received a draft tax assessment of Rs 2,666 crore for FY22.

PSU stocks such as BHEL and NTPC were down around 1 percent each.

NCC jumped more than 4 percent after receiving two advance work orders worth Rs 10,804.56 crore from BSNL.

Ashok Leyland added nearly 2 percent on report it is in talks to acquire SML Isuzu.

Federal Bank edged up slightly after it signed a binding agreement to acquire a 4 percent stake in Ageas Federal Life Insurance.

