Sensex, Nifty Subdued In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were subdued on Thursday as investors assessed U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration that a trade deal with China was "done" and that he would set unilateral tariff rates for trading partners within two weeks.

Rising oil prices amid escalating U.S.-Iran tensions also fueled inflation worries.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 60 points at 82,454 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index slid 35 points to 25,104.

Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra and Infosys all fell over 1 percent while Bajaj FinServ, Sun Pharma and Asian Paints rallied 1-2 percent.

Sterlite Technologies soared nearly 14 percent on winning a Rs 2,631-crore contract from BSNL.

RailTel climbed 1.2 percent on securing a Rs. 119.49 crore order from Southeastern Coalfields for managed bandwidth services to support CCTV surveillance.

Hindustan Copper rose half a percent after announcing a Rs. 2,000-crore investment plan over the next 5-6 years to expand its mining capacity threefold.

