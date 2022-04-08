Sensex, Nifty Subdued Ahead Of RBI Meet Outcome

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were subdued on Friday as investors await the RBI policy outcome for directional cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 40 points to 58,996 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 12 points at 17,627.

Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Sun Pharma and Cipla fell 1-3 percent while SBI Life, BPCL, Hindalco and Coal India were up 1-2 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra was moving lower after terminating a deal to sell its debt-ridden unit, SsangYong Motor Co Ltd, to Edison Motors.

Defense stocks were in focus after the government announced plans to expand procurement of locally manufactured products. Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics and Hindustan Aeronautics gained 1-3 percent.

