Sensex, Nifty Struggle For Direction On Concerns Over US Economy

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed in cautious trade on Friday as investors reacted to mixed earnings results from U.S. tech majors as well as new U.S. data showing slowing GDP growth but strong inflation.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 14 points at 74,354 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 13 points at 22,583.

Tech Mahindra soared more than 11 percent after it laid out a big plan for a turnaround by FY27.

Vedanta rallied 2.5 percent as Q4 profit beat estimates.

Maruti Suzuki India added about 1 percent and HCL Technologies gained 0.6 percent ahead of their earnings results.

InterGlobe Aviation rose 0.7 percent after IndiGo ordered 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft, marking the carrier's entry into wide-body aircraft space.

Inox Wind inched up 0.8 percent after its board approved a 3:1 bonus issue.

Bajaj Finance slumped 6.4 percent despite reporting 21 percent year-on-year growth in Q4 profit.

IndusInd Bank shed 0.6 percent on posting 15 percent growth in quarterly net profit.

