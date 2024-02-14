News & Insights

Sensex, Nifty Struggle For Direction In Early Trade

February 14, 2024 — 11:21 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction in early trade on Thursday ahead of a slew of U.S. data due later in the day that could offer fresh insights into the Fed's rate trajectory.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 70 points, or 0.1 percent, at 71,752 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 17 points at 21,823.

NMDC soared 6 percent after reporting 62 percent growth in quarterly net profit.

Other PSU stocks such as Coal India, NTPC, BPCL and Power Grid Corp rose 1-2 percent. Paytm parent One97 Communications tumbled 4 percent after reports that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing its subsidiary Paytm Payments Bank.

Mahindra & Mahindra rallied 4 percent after Q3 net profit jumped 60 percent year-on-year.

Private banks traded weak, with IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank all falling over 1 percent.

