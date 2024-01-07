News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Struggle For Direction In Early Trade

January 07, 2024 — 11:22 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction in early trade on Monday as investors weighed weak global cues against projections of strong economic growth for 2023-24.

Markets were also reacting to reports suggesting that the interim budget to be presented on 1 February is likely to increase the tax rebate under the new personal income tax regime.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 91 points, or 0.1 percent, at 71,945 while the broader NSE Nifty index slipped 30 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,680.

Tata Consumer Products, Divis Laboratories, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Hindustan Unilever and UPL fell 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while Tata Steel, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motor and BPCL were up between 0.8 percent and 1.5 percent.

Tata Consultancy Services shed 0.6 percent while Infosys edged up slightly ahead of their Q3 earnings due on January 11.

Titan Company edged up 0.3 percent after sharing its Q3 update.

Reliance Industries gained half a percent after it announced a partnership with Canada's Brookfield to open a data center in Chennai.

Bajaj Auto added half a percent ahead of a board meeting today to consider share buyback.

JSW Steel was marginally lower after it received approval to set up 2,678-acre greenfield-integrated steel plant in Odisha.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories slipped half a percent. The company is recalling over 8,000 bottles of generic drug in the American market due to packaging error.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.