Sensex, Nifty Struggle For Direction In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to a data-heavy week headlined by the Federal Reserve meeting. A cautious undertone prevailed after Israel refused any ceasefire in its war against Hamas.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 9 points at 64,103, giving up early gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 12 points at 19,129.

Tata Motors rose over 1 percent after winning an arbitral award of Rs 766 crore plus interest in the Singur plant case.

Asian Paints, BPCL, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and SBI Life rose 1-2 percent while Coal India, LTIMindTree, Britannia and ONGC all were down around 1 percent.

Adani Green gained 1 percent after its Q2 profit more than doubled.

Marico fell more than 1 percent after its quarterly profit missed estimates.

Triveni Engineering dropped 2.2 percent on dismal Q2 results.

DLF advanced 1.3 percent on reporting a 30 percent rise in quarterly profit.

