Sensex, Nifty Struggle For Direction In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction on Friday as upbeat U.S. private payrolls and service sector data added to concerns about the outlook for interest rates following Wednesday's hawkish Federal Reserve minutes.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was marginally lower at 65,782 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was little changed with a positive bias at 19,498.

Titan Company jumped 3 percent after it reported revenue growth of 20 percent year-on-year for the first quarter of FY24.

Reliance Industries gained about 1 percent after NCLT approved demerger of its financial services unit.

State Bank of India was marginally higher after announcing a slew of management changes.

Dabur India fell over 1 percent. The FMCG company reported signs of improvement in demand trends in both urban and rural India during the June quarter.

Tata Consultancy Services dropped half a percent. - The company said it would train 25,000 engineers to get them certified on Microsoft's Azure Open AI.

Infosys declined half a percent after it set up a new subsidiary in Canada under its U.S. arm Infosys Public Services.

Adani Green Energy edged down slightly on fund raising reports.

Tata Steel was slightly higher after reporting an 18 percent increase in domestic sales in the June quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.