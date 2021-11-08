Sensex, Nifty Struggle For Direction In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were fluctuating on Tuesday, after having opened on a positive note earlier in the day on optimism over the passage of a U.S. infrastructure spending bill. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 73 points, or 0.1 percent, at 60,473, giving up early gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 3 points at 18,065.

Britannia fell 2.6 percent after its Q2 net profit missed estimates.

Aurobindo Pharma jumped 5 percent on reporting a 14 percent fall in quarterly profit. Sobha surged 6.5 percent after reporting a nearly three-fold jump in its quarterly consolidated net profit.

Reliance Industries dipped half a percent after exiting shale gas business in the U.S.

Wockhardt dropped 1 percent despite reporting over 11-fold rise in Q2 net profit.

Cadila Healthcare gained about 1 percent. Zydus Cadila has received an order to supply one crore doses of ZyCoV-D, a Plasmid DNA vaccine, to the Government of India.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.