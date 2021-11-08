Markets

Sensex, Nifty Struggle For Direction In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were fluctuating on Tuesday, after having opened on a positive note earlier in the day on optimism over the passage of a U.S. infrastructure spending bill. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 73 points, or 0.1 percent, at 60,473, giving up early gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 3 points at 18,065.

Britannia fell 2.6 percent after its Q2 net profit missed estimates.

Aurobindo Pharma jumped 5 percent on reporting a 14 percent fall in quarterly profit. Sobha surged 6.5 percent after reporting a nearly three-fold jump in its quarterly consolidated net profit.

Reliance Industries dipped half a percent after exiting shale gas business in the U.S.

Wockhardt dropped 1 percent despite reporting over 11-fold rise in Q2 net profit.

Cadila Healthcare gained about 1 percent. Zydus Cadila has received an order to supply one crore doses of ZyCoV-D, a Plasmid DNA vaccine, to the Government of India.

