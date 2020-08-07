Sensex, Nifty Struggle For Direction Ahead Of Key US Data

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed in cautious trade on Friday as ongoing U.S.-China tensions and concerns about the bleak economic outlook kept underlying sentiment cautious ahead of key U.S. jobs data due tonight.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slid 30 points, or 0.1 percent, to 37,996 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 10 points at 11,210.

Adani Enterprises shed 0.7 percent after it reported a net loss of Rs 65.67 crore for the quarter ended June.

Vodafone Idea declined 1.2 percent after widening its Q1 loss.

HPCL fell 1.3 percent despite reporting over two-fold rise in Q1 profit.

Pidilite Industries rose over 1.1 percent even as it posted a 94 percent fall in its consolidated net profit during the first quarter ended June 30.

IDBI Bank was moving lower on news it is divesting 27 percent stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company.

Abbott India, Mahindra & Mahindra and Cipla rose about half a percent ahead of their quarterly results today.

JK Tyre & Industries lost 1.6 percent as it reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 204.17 crore in the first quarter ended June 30.

Bayer CropScience soared 11 percent on robust Q1 results.

Lupin slumped 5.4 percent on reporting a 58.9 percent year-on-year fall in quarterly profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.