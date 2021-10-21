Sensex, Nifty Struggle For Direction

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction in early trade on Thursday, tracking mixed global cues and on eve of the weekly options expiry.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was down 15 points at 61,246, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 10 points at 18,276.

Jubilant Foodworks slumped 4.7 percent after unveiling its Q2 results.

Future Retail tumbled 3.7 percent. The Singapore arbitration panel rejected its contention that it be excluded from the ongoing commercial dispute with Amazon Inc with regard to its Rs 24,713-crore merger deal with Reliance Retail.

NTPC gained 0.7 percent after it threatened to terminate the contract with Tata Power Solar for a 320 megawatt (MW) project at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. Tata Power shares were down half a percent.

Havells India plunged 8 percent on reporting a 7.34 percent decline in its quarterly consolidated net profit.

Yes Bank rose over 1 percent. The private sector lender has shown remarkable progress after its management was taken by the clutch of investors, said former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Reliance Industries edged down slightly after reports that Reliance Jio may invest in Google-backed Dunzo.

Jindal Stainless jumped nearly 2 percent on news it has commissioned a precision strip mill having a capacity of 26,000 tons per annum at its plant in Hisar.

PNB Housing Finance lost 5 percent on fund raising reports.

