Sensex, Nifty Struggle For Direction Before RBI Meeting Outcome

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed on Friday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision later in the day, with analysts remaining divided on whether the rate-setting panel will maintain its stance on the key interest rates or go for its first policy reduction since February 2023.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 57 points at 81,709 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 4 points at 24,712.

Hero MotoCorp, ITC, Eicher Motors, Trent and Bajaj Auto were up 1-2 percent while Larsen & Toubro, Wipro and TCS fell around 1 percent.

Canara Bank rose half a percent after it received RBI approval for the divestment of its stake in Canara Robeco Asset Management Co.

Torrent Power rallied 2 percent after raising Rs 3,5000 through a QIP issue.

RITES jumped 3.4 percent on bagging a contract worth Rs 148 crore order from IIM Raipur.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.