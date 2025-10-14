Sensex, Nifty Struggle For Direction; IT Stocks Lead Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction on Tuesday, tracking mostly weak cues from other Asian markets.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 9 points at 82,336 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was little changed at 25,227.

HCL Technologies rallied 1.6 percent after reporting a 5 percent sequential rise and an 11 percent year-on-year increase in revenue for the September quarter.

Tech Mahindra gained 1.5 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings release.

Anand Rathi Wealth soared 4.7 percent on reporting 30 percent growth in Q2 consolidated net profit.

KEC International surged 1.7 percent on securing new Transmission and Distribution project orders worth Rs. 1,174 crore across India and the Middle East.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.