Markets

Sensex, Nifty Struggle For Direction; IT Stocks Lead Gains

October 14, 2025 — 12:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction on Tuesday, tracking mostly weak cues from other Asian markets.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 9 points at 82,336 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was little changed at 25,227.

HCL Technologies rallied 1.6 percent after reporting a 5 percent sequential rise and an 11 percent year-on-year increase in revenue for the September quarter.

Tech Mahindra gained 1.5 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings release.

Anand Rathi Wealth soared 4.7 percent on reporting 30 percent growth in Q2 consolidated net profit.

KEC International surged 1.7 percent on securing new Transmission and Distribution project orders worth Rs. 1,174 crore across India and the Middle East.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.