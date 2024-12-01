Sensex, Nifty Struggle For Direction; Financials Underperform

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction in early trade on Monday despite Wall Street's main indexes inching higher to reach new record closing highs in a shortened Black Friday trading session.

Investors sentiment was dented after India's Q2 GDP data came in much lower at 5.4 percent against the estimate of 6.5 percent.

Global factors like political uncertainty in France, Donald Trump seeking a commitment from the BRICS nations on using the dollar and a mixed set of economic data from China also weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was down 60 points at 79,743 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 5 points at 24,135.

Grasim, Adani Ports, UltraTech, Shriram Finance and Maruti Suzuki India all rose about 2 percent in the Nifty pack while HDFC Bank, Cipla, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Life all fell around 1 percent.

