Sensex, Nifty Struggle For Direction In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction in early trade on Friday amid concerns that trade headwinds will not subside anytime soon.

An appeals court reinstated Donald Trump's tariffs less than 24 hours after a U.S. trade court said they were illegal.

Even if tariffs are defanged, analysts say that U.S. President Trump will have other options to pursue the trade war.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was down 7 points at 81,625 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 9 points at 24,824.

Bajaj Auto fell 2 percent as it reported a 10 percent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit for Q4FY25.

Ola Electric lost 6 percent after widening its loss in the fourth quarter.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders slumped 6 percent as it reported a sharp 51 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise rose about 1 percent and FSN E-Commerce Ventures edged up slightly ahead of their earnings results.

LIC was little changed after subscribing to the entire Rs 5,000 crore non-convertible debenture (NCD) issue of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone. Shares of the latter were up 1 percent.

Suzlon Energy soared 11 percent after Q4 profit surged 365 percent year-on-year.

